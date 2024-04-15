Staff Report

On Saturday, Northmor scored six runs in the sixth inning to pull away from Cardington and claim a 10-3 victory.

Cole Cuffman had a double and single in the contest for the Golden Knights, while Drew Hammond added a double and single and Nick Armrose finished with a double. Grant Bentley earned the win by pitching a two-hitter. He struck out eight and walked one.

For Cardington, Denton Garrison tallied a double and single. Wyatt Wade suffered the loss. He and James Fiant struck out seven and walked three, while giving up eight hits.

Highland Scots

Highland picked up a 5-4 win over Shelby in 10 innings on Saturday in a game that was being continued from Wednesday. On that day, it was suspended with the score tied at 3-3. The Whippets scored once in the top of the 10th inning, but Highland was able to walk off the win with two runs in the bottom of the frame.

Jayden Collins cracked a double for Highland, while Evan Johnson had three singles and Jace Brooks added two. Kort Sears won the game in relief. He, Collins, Brooks, Zach Church and Drew Altizer combined to strike out 14 in the game, while giving up nine hits and three walks.

Highland then won their scheduled Saturday game by an 8-6 margin over Bishop Hartley. The Scots trailed 5-2 through four innings, but scored five in the fifth and held on for the win.

Sears had a double and single in the game, while Hayden Kline added a pair of singles. Brooks picked up the win in a game where he, Collins, Kline and Altizer combined to give up six hits and four walks, while striking out seven.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS