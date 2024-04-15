Staff Report

The Northmor boys’ cross country team won Saturday’s 16-team Cowen Invitational at Loudonville.

The Golden Knights finished with 89 to defeat Cloverleaf and Fredericktown, who both had 83. The team’s 1600-meter relay team claimed first place with a time of 3:39.

In the 1600, Ryan Lehman finished second in 4:38.02 and David Blunk took third in 4:38.81. Lehman also was third in the 800 with a time of 2:11.12. Cowin Becker added a second-place in the 400 in 51.98. Also placing second was the team’s 800-meter relay in 1:36.92, as well as Connor Stockdale in the long jump (19’3”). Northmor’s 3200-meter relay was third in 8:50.22.

Highland placed fifth with 57 points. Ladon Hayes won the shot put for the Scots with a heave of 45’11”. Toby Rogers finished second in the 300 hurdles in 43.84 and also was third in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.46. Also, Manuel Parsley finished third in the discus with a top throw of 129’8.5”.

Cardington claimed 13th with 12 points. Their top finish was by the 1600-meter relay team, which was fourth.

In the girls’ meet, Highland finished sixth with 51.5 points, Northmor tied for ninth with 38 and Cardington tied for 13th with 10.

For the Highland girls, Kynzie Green earned a top-three finish by placing third in the discus with a top effort of 95’8”.

Northmor’s Natalie Hunter led the Golden Knights’ performance with a second-place finish in the pole vault. Her top height cleared was 9’.

The Lady Pirates were paced by Magi Hallabrin, who claimed third in the 800 with a time of 2:34.54.

Heath Invitational

Competing at Saturday’s Hank Smith Invitational hosted by Heath, the Mount Gilead boys placed fifth and the girls were ninth. There were a total of 19 scoring teams in both competitions.

For the boys’ team, the 800-meter relay squad of Collin Gabriel, Logan High, Jonathan Miller and Quade Harris placed second with a time of 1:33.43. Will Baker also was second in the 3200 in 9:33.95 and placed third in the 1600 with a time of 4:31.82.

The girls were paced by a pair of third-place finishes. Danielle Pohlkotte finished third in the high jump by clearing 4’8”, while Abby Leonhard ran third in the discus with an effort of 107’10.5”.

