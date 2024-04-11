Staff Report

The Cardington girls picked up a league win at Northmor on Wednesday, claiming a 7-1 decision in the contest.

Morgan Powell finished with four hits in the game, including three doubles. Madison Dornan added a triple, while Celia Hall picked up a double and single. Also, both Genevieve Longsdorf and Alexis Longsdorf had two singles each.

Genevieve Longsdorf also earned a complete game victory. She struck out 12 and walked two, while pitching a one-hitter.

Northmor’s one hit was a double by Raelynn Fulk. Shelby Cooper, who took the loss, and Kate Kissling combined to give up 11 hits, while striking out one and walking two.

Highland Scots

Two big innings by Shelby led to host Highland falling 19-9 on Wednesday.

The Whippets scored eight runs in the third inning to take an 8-5 lead in the game. Then, with the score 11-9 in favor of Shelby, they tallied eight in the top of the seventh to pull away.

Jossalyn Varney had a home run and double for the Scots. Nikki Bennett added a double and single, while Kate Clements also cracked a double.

Lydia Shaffer and Kelsey Munday finished with one strikeout and seven walks, while giving up 11 hits. The team was hurt by seven errors in the field.

Mount Gilead Indians

Ridgedale was able to overcome an early deficit and defeat visiting Mount Gilead by a 4-1 margin on Wednesday.

Greer Simpson hit a home run to provide the team’s run and also tallied a single. Lillian Ward added a double. Anavey Jodrey pitched a three-hitter and struck out seven, but also walked eight.

