Mount Gilead picked up its first baseball win on Wednesday at Ridgedale by a 13-1 margin. Kyle St. Clair finished with three singles in the contest, while Hayden Somerlot, Gage Baker and Cameron Vickers all had two singles.

Cole Fricke went the distance on the mound for the win, pitching a one-hitter over five innings. He struck out eight and walked six.

Highland Scots

In Highland’s Wednesday rematch at home with Shelby, the game was suspended after eight innings with the score tied at three.

