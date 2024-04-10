Staff Report

The Cardington softball team won at Hamilton Township on Tuesday by a 7-0 margin.

Celia Hall had a big day for the Pirates, recording a home run and two doubles to lead the team offensively. Kayden Burchett finished with a double and two singles, Hailey Littlemeyer added a double and single and Genevieve Longsdorf also contributed a double.

Longsdorf also earned the win on the mount. In going the distance, she only gave up two hits and two walks, while striking out 10.

Highland Scots

Highland had a rough outing at Shelby on Tuesday, winding up on the wrong side of a 14-1 score.

The Scots did get a double and single from Aubree Bellamy in the contest. Lydia Shaffer and Kelsey Munday handled pitching duties. The duo combined to strike out four, walk six and give up eight hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Host Danville tallied 20 hits on Tuesday in defeating Mount Gilead 24-1 in KMAC action.

The Indians were held to one single in the game. Meanwhile, three MG pitchers struck out one and walked eight.

