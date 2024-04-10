In a quad meet hosted by Highland Tuesday evening, the Lady Scots won with 164.25 points. They were followed by Mount Gilead’s 109.75, Mansfield Christian’s 109.75 and Centerburg’s 24.5.

Audrey Weaver placed first in the 100 in 13.83 and also won the long jump in 14:2.75” for the Scots, while Rozzalyn Benedict took the 200 in 28.56 and Iliana Men-Hartley was tops in the 400 with a time of 1:06.7.

Men-Hartley also teamed with Kindylle Mallow, Lillia Roesky and Riley Matthews to place first in the 1600-meter relay in 4:49.26. Mallow and Matthews would also team with Reagan Maibach and Camryn Miller to win the 3200-meter relay in 11:07.34. Emma Bolton won the shot put with an effort of 29’6” and Ava Fichtner’s height of 8’ was sufficient to claim the pole vault.

Mount Gilead’s Darbie Dillon won the 100 hurdles in 18.04 and the 300 hurdles in 54.26. She also teamed with Kendall Neal, Faith White and Danielle Pohlkotte to win the 800-meter relay in 1:55.99. Kimberly Staley topped the field in the 1600 in 5:45.31. The 400-meter relay team of Mackenzie Mosher, Natalie Waugh, Baylee Snyder and White placed first in 54.66. Also, Abby Leonhard won the discus with a heave of 104’10” and Pohlkotte claimed the high jump by clearing 4’8”.

In the boys’ meet, MG won with 133 points, while Highland was second with 115. Also, Centerburg scored 52 and Mansfield Christian had 30.

For Mount Gilead, Logan High won the 100 with a time of 11.54 and the 200 in 23.11. He also teamed with Collin Gabriel, Jonathan Miller and Quade Harris to win the 400-meter relay in 45.2 and that same quartet won the 800-meter relay in 1:35.01. Owen Hershner took the 800 in 2:14.31, while Will Baker claimed the 1600 in 4:38.87. The 110 hurdles went to Tae Davis in 16.28.

Highland’s Zane Sheets claimed the 400 in 56.02 and Toby Rogers was first in the 300 hurdles in 43.84. Sheets and Rogers teamed with Matthew Miller and Aron West to take the 1600-meter relay in 3:44.01, while Sheets, Miller, Owen Winkelfoos and Liam DeLaney won the 3200-meter relay in 9:11.4.

In the field events, Ladon Hayes placed first in the shot put with an effort of 45’9.5”, while Winkelfoos won the high jump by clearing 5’8”, Darren Styer cleared 12’ to win the pole vault and West went 17’3.5” to take first in the long jump.

Crestline Invitational

The Cardington boys’ track team was fourth in the eight-team McDonough Invitational at Crestline on Tuesday.

In scoring 89 points, the Pirates won two events. The team won the 800-meter relay with a meet record time of 1:40.12. They also won the 1600 relay in 3:41.14. Aidan Reitmire took second in the 800 with a time of 2:10.68, while Luke Visconte placed second in the long jump (18’10.5”) and was third in the 300 hurdles (47.43). Also placing third was the 3200-meter relay in 9:56.52, as well as Samuel Jones in the 3200. His time was 12:28.66.

The Lady Pirates took seventh in the meet with 46 points. Magi Hallabrin won the 800 in 2:37.67 and also was third in the 400 with a time of 1:06.61. The team’s 1600-meter relay also was third in 4:51.

Northmor Golden Knights

On Tuesday, Northmor traveled to Fredericktown for a triangular meet that also featured Danville.

In the boys’ competition, Cowin Becker won the 400 with a time of 52.15. The team also swept the individual distance events with Griffin Healea taking the 800 in 2:19.65, David Blunk winning the 1600 in 4:52.24 and Ryan Lehman claiming the 3200 with a time of 10:23.22. The 1600-meter relay went to Northmor in 3:39.35 and Connor Stockdale finished first in the long jump with an effort of 19’3.5”.

For the girls, Natalie Hunter’s time of 1:07.06 was good for first in the 400. She also won the pole vault by clearing 9’6”. Kasey Kincaid placed first in the 800 in 3:01.76 and Nalia Sackman won the 300 hurdles with a time of 54.85. Northmor also won the 400-meter relay (56.78) and the 1600-meter relay (4:40.75). Elizabeth Ruhl added a win in the high jump by clearing 4’8”.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS