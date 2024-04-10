Staff Report

Cardington topped visiting Cristo Rey by a 16-6 score in a Tuesday non-league baseball game.

The Pirates picked up 18 hits in the game, with Wyatt Wade cracking a home run and single. Abner Edgell added a triple and double, while both Bryce Hartley and James Fiant added a triple and single and Denton Garrison also hit a triple. A.J. Hall had a double and single and both Wyatt Denney and Z Pickens contributed doubles.

Merek McClure earned the win. He and four other pitchers handled one inning each and combined to strike out 11, walk six and give up three hits.

Highland Scots

Highland gave up three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning on Tuesday to drop a 3-2 decision at Shelby in MOAC action.

The Scots got doubles from Jayden Collins, Jace Brooks and Hayden Kline in the game. Kort Sears suffered the hard luck loss. He and Collins combined to pitch a four-hitter, striking out nine and walking two.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor’s baseball team suffered its first loss of the year on Tuesday in an eight-inning 1-0 decision against visiting East Knox.

The Golden Knights were held to one single in the game. Drew Hammond suffered the loss as he and Trevor Brubaker gave up four hits and two walks, while recording nine strikeouts.

Mount Gilead Indians

On Tuesday, Mount Gilead couldn’t keep up with Centerburg in falling 16-6 on the road.

The Indians got two singles each from Cole Fricke and Hayden Pangborn in the contest. Gage Baker was the pitcher of record. He and Cameron Vickers combined to give up 17 hits and two walks, while striking out four.

