At its March 22 meeting, the Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools Board of Election recognized four Park Avenue Elementary students for their exhibits at the Ohio Art Education Association’s (OAEA) Young People’s Art Exhibition.

Students who exhibited in the exhibition are Maci Guy, Peyton Hayes, William Scohy and Grant Keever.

Following the presentation, in citizens comments, two parents expressed concern about bullying. Another parent said children need to know they can talk to a teacher if they are being bullied. Parents said they are respectful of the school and teachers but want the board to know their concerns.

Board President Mike Sayers said there is a policy in place regarding bullying, and it is a group effort of the board and staff to follow up on the policy.

Superintendent Zack Howard said, “As the superintendent, I sincerely appreciate parents that are solution oriented and are willing to partner with us to solve an issue (bullying) that has been going on in schools across the country for decades.”

Howard added, “Schools cannot address what they are not made aware of. If a parent or guardian has a concern regarding their student, we ask they make us aware of the concern when they become aware of it. Ideally, this begins with the student’s teacher because they are likely closest to the situation at hand, and if necessary, the building principal or superintendent if they do not feel as if they are being heard.”

In other business:

• A special presentation was given by Student Services Director Molly Clapper, who described how the anonymous donation of $10,000 is being used by the district. Five hundred and thirty students have been impacted by activities from the money.

Clapper said the main purpose of the donation by the family was to “aid the district in preventing negative outcomes from mental health challenges and substance abuse.”

Half of the $10,000 was used for an assembly for middle and high school students by Remedy Live, which gave coping strategies for stress and challenging choices for students. Online Remedy Live encourages students to talk to a trusted adult and discourages looking to escape through social media, vaping, or substance abuse.

Activities for healthy nutrition and healthy cooking used $550 of the donation. The district outreach room received $115 for hygiene items, school supplies, clothes and coats for students who are unable to have these things through their own home. Positive sensory outlets received $1,070. There is a remaining balance of $3,265.00.

• The board approved the donation or $4,305 from Jason Brooke and Heather (Brooke) Ryan for a motorized flag in honor of their father Robert “Bob” Brook who is a veteran. It will be in the MG High School gymnasium.

• Steve Fate, of Education Consulting Services, presented information about health savings accounts for district employees. After some discussion, it was decided to poll the staff.

• Resignations were approved for Brant Hosack, high school guidance counselor, effective July 1 for retirement; and Cheryl Linder, high school guidance secretary, effective July 1.

Sayers thanked Hosack and Linder for their years of service in the school district.

• The board approved the following individuals for the 2023-2024 school year: Roc Castricone asvan bus driver and Aspen Hatfield as substitute teacher.

• Approved the following to be employed by MGEV School District for the Chief’s Club/SACC Program through May 17: Hannah Caldwell and Emarah Miller.

• Authorized the superintendent and treasurer to execute the Purchase Sale Agreement (PSA) between MGEVSD and CGP Acquisition & Development, LLC for approximately two acres at the Edison School property for the amount of $235,000 as outlined in the PSA. As part of the recommendation, the treasurer’s certificate of funds will be attached to the PSA.

• Approved a resolution to authorize the superintendent and treasurer to negotiate with the Village of Edison and or Gilead Township for the sale of the remaining portion (approximately 5.22 acres) of the Edison property for a minimum purchase price.

• Jessica Trainer reported for Athletic Boosters and thanked the board for the construction and new concession area. Thirteen thousand dollars was raised on winter concessions, and uniforms were purchased for $40,000 this year for various sports.

• Kieth Rogers reported on Tri-Rivers 2022-2023 report card score of of 4.5, which exceeds state standards. Eighty-eight percent met 8 of 9 federal indicators, 95% graduated, 93.5 % post-program placement, 83.7 overall assessment passage and 1,239 credentials earned.

The next regular board meeting will be April 19 at 6 p.m. at the Board of Education Office.

Alberta Stojkovic is a correspondent for The Morrow County Sentinel. She can be reached at [email protected].