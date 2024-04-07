Staff Report

Highland picked up a 9-4 win at Bloom-Carroll on Saturday.

Jace Brooks tallied a double and two singles in the win, while Kort Sears smacked a pair of doubles. Zach Church added a double and single and Hayden Kline picked up two singles.

Church also was the winning pitcher. He combined with Drew Altizer and Brooks to surrender eight hits, while striking out nine and walking two.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington baseball team earned a 12-1 win over visiting Mansfield Christian on Saturday.

Eight different players each had one single in the contest for the Pirates. James Fiant picked up the win on the mound. He and Evan Marquis combined to strike out six and walk the same number while pitching a one-hitter.

Northmor Golden Knights

The Northmor baseball team earned a pair of wins over visiting Loudonville on Saturday by scores of 10-0 and 5-0.

Trevor Brubaker won the first game with a three-hitter. He struck out six and walked one. Both Drew Hammond and Isaac Black had a double and single in the game, while both Bryce Cooper and Cole Cuffman added doubles.

Grant Bentley went the distance in the second contest, striking out five, walked three and giving up three hits. Hammond led the offense with a double and two singles.

