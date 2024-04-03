The Big Walnut Joint Fire District (BWJFD) is happy to announce that it has been notified by U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown that it has received $1.32 million in congressional-directed spending to help pay for the new Chesterville fire station. This is 55% of the $2.4 million total cost of the fire station project, meaning the new station will cost residents $1.08 million.

Brown stated, “The best ideas come from Ohio – not Washington. After hearing directly from the community, we worked with both parties to ensure that the Big Walnut Joint Fire District got what it needed to build a new fire station to keep the community safe. Firefighters put their lives on the line for all of us, and I’m proud to have fought to get BWJFD funding for the new station they need.”

We want to thank Brown and his staff for all their diligent efforts to secure this funding for our community. We also want to thank everyone who submitted letters of support for this project. Letters were written by Chesterville Mayor Paula Bowman, the Morrow County commissioners, Morrow Couty Director Jamie Brucker, Morrow County EMA Director John Harsch, Morrow County EMS Chief Jeff Sparks, Morrow County Zoning Director Brent Russell, and members of the Big Walnut Joint Fire District Fire Board. We want to specifically thank Mary Carr of the Findlay office of the Community Facilities Direct Loan and Grant Program and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for telling us about this opportunity.

We look forward to serving the people of Bennington, Chester, and Harmony townships and the villages of Chesterville and Marengo for many more years.

Submitted by the Big Walnut Joint Fire District.