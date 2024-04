Northmor senior Grant Bentley was selected as a first-team All-Ohio boys’ basketball player in Division IV. He tallied 19.2 points per game this season.

His teammate, junior Jax Wenger, was named honorable mention in Division IV. Wenger finished with 15.0 points per game this year.

In Division IV girls’ basketball, Mount Gilead junior Faith White, who picked up 9.3 points per game, received honorable mention All-Ohio recognition.

Information received from the Ohio Prep Sportswriters Association.