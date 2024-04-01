The Northmor track and field teams competed at Friday’s Colonel Crawford Invitational, where the boys placed sixth with 60 points and the girls took eighth with 26.

The boys’ team had four top-three finishes on the day. Ryan Lehman won the 3200 with a time of 10:03.73. Cowin Becker took second place in 52.53 in the 400. The Golden Knights also finished second in the 800-meter relay with a time of 1:36.44 and were third in the 1600-meter relay in 3:38.08.

The girls were paced by Natalie Hunter. She placed third in the pole vault by clearing 9’6”.

