Staff Report

Northmor picked up a win on Thursday in their softball rematch with Centerburg, pulling away to take an 8-2 win in a contest they outhit their opponents 15-5.

Shelby Cooper went the distance in the home win, striking out six, walking four and giving up five hits. She also added two singles offensively. Mahaila Strobel finished with a home run and single to lead the Golden Knight onslaught, while Kate Kissling and Kallie Wright both had doubles. Also, Reagan See picked up three singles, while Saje Miley and Maddie See had two singles.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead battled back against host Wynford in a Thursday softball game, but came up just short in an 8-7 loss.

Kierra Main picked up a double and three singles in the contest, while Anavey Jodrey finished with a double and single and Greer Simpson added a two-base hit. Jodrey also handled pitching duties. She struck out four, walked the same number and gave up seven hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington was outscored in their softball season opener by Fredericktown on Thursday by a 12-9 margin.

The Pirates picked up 16 hits in the game, with Genevieve Longsdorf smacking two home runs and Morgan Powell also taking a pitch out of the park. Both Ariana Simpson and Kayden Burchett finished with a double and two singles, while Myleigh Bishop added a double and single. Alexis Longsdorf picked up two singles.

On the mound, Longsdorf and Simpson combined to strike out nine, walk six and give up 11 hits

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS