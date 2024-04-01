Staff Report

Highland picked up a pair of wins at Cincinnati Reading in a road doubleheader on Friday.

The Scots took the first game by a 19-7 margin. Both Gavin Wiggand and Evan Johnson had triples in the game, with Johnson adding a single. Jace Brooks added two doubles and a single. Both Zach Church and Jayden Collins finished with a double and single, while Hayden Kline, Kort Sears and Hendrick Karya had two singles each .

Brooks also picked up the win in relief of Kort Sears. Johnson and Kline also pitched, with the quartet combining for nine strikeouts, 11 walks and three hits surrendered.

The second game went to Highland by a 12-1 count. Jacob Garber had a double and single, while Drew Altizer picked up a double. Brooks added two singles. Collins tallied the win. He and Toby Rogers combined to strike out nine, walk one and scatter four hits.

On Saturday, the Scots won at Bethel-Tate by a 13-0 count. Church picked up two doubles and two singles, while both Sears and Rhett Russell finished with a double and single. Collins, Sears and Karya had two singles each in the win.

Church also pitched two innings to earn the win. He, Altizer, Kline and Johnson totaled six strikeouts, while walking three and giving up four hits.

Northmor Golden Knights

On Friday, Northmor claimed a 7-3 win over visiting Pleasant. Cole Cuffman had a double for the Golden Knights, while Drew Hammond earned the win on the mound. He and Trevor Brubaker combined to strike out eight, walk three and give up four hits.

