On Thursday, Fredericktown rode a seven-run fifth inning to a 10-3 win over host Cardington.

Offensively, A.J. Hall’s two singles paced the Pirates. Hall also was the pitcher of record. He and Merek McClure combined to strike out seven, walk three and give up nine hits. Four Cardington errors led to eight of Fredericktown’s runs being unearned.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was topped 6-2 by visiting Danville on Thursday.

Wyatt Young’s two singles led the MG offense. On the mound, Cole Fricke struck out seven, walked three and surrendered six hits in going the distance.

