O’Reilly Auto Parts has joined as title sponsor for the new season-opening event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, headlined by the IMSA Michelin Pilot Challenge, June 7-9. The exciting weekend of world-class sports car racing, which the motorsports facility was built to showcase, will be named the O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio.

In addition to the name entitlement rights to the IMSA weekend, O’Reilly Auto Parts will continue to serve as a season-long sponsor of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. With locations in 48 U.S. states, including more than 225 stores in Ohio, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive parts, tools, supplies and equipment and accessories in the U.S.

Since 1957, O’Reilly Automotive, Inc., has grown from a family-owned company to a leader in the automotive replacement parts industry. It supplies equipment, tools, parts, and accessories to professional service providers and do-it-yourself customers across the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and Canada. With more than 6,100 store locations and growing, the O’Reilly Professional Parts People deliver excellent customer service, knowledge and value to the communities they serve.

“The return of IMSA is a great way to launch our 2024 expanded season. We look forward to welcoming all of our loyal fans back to the track with the inaugural O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio, featuring a brand new four-hour Pilot Challenge race as well as the kickoff of the Mustang Challenge sprint races,” said Craig Rust, president of Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course. “We are grateful to O’Reilly for continuing to support road racing at Mid-Ohio and working with us to bring this exciting new event to the track.”

The O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio highlights the return of IMSA sports car racing to Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course with a spectacular weekend which features a four-hour Michelin Pilot Challenge endurance race, the second of only two on its 2024 schedule. This race connects to IMSA’s long history at Mid-Ohio dating back to the “Six Hours of Mid-Ohio” in 1972, the series’ first-ever race at the legendary road course.

Additionally, the ultra-competitive Whelen Mazda MX-5 Cup presented by Michelin and VP Racing SportsCar Challenge also make their Mid-Ohio returns as part of the schedule. The all-new Mustang Challenge will hold its very first race ever on the 2.258-mile, 13-turn road course to round out the on-track racing action.

Advance pricing for the O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio tickets is available until April 22. A Weekend General Admission ticket is currently $75, and daily tickets are $45 for Friday or Saturday and $55 for Sunday. Paddock access is free to get up close to the transporters, cars and drivers. Children 12 and under receive free general admission to any event at Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course when accompanied by a ticketed adult. Mid-Ohio Season Race Passes are also on sale providing the best access and greatest value to attend all five major spectator events plus more weekends not open to the general public.

Visit midohio.com to purchase tickets or for more information. Follow the O’Reilly Auto Parts Four Hours of Mid-Ohio on social media with #IMSAatMO.