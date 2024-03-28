Staff Report

Northmor opened its baseball season with an 8-0 win over visiting Lucas Wednesday.

Ethan Hinton cracked a couple for the team, while Drew Hammond finished with three singles. On the mound, Grant Bentley pitched the first three innings for the win, with Trevor Brubaker handling the final four. The duo combined to strike out nine, while scattering five hits.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington got into the win column on Wednesday when they traveled to Fredericktown and topped their hosts 2-1.

The Pirates scored two in the top of the first and were able to allow that lead to hold throughout the remainder of the contest. A.J. Hall had a double, while Wyatt Wade finished with a pair of singles. Wade also went the distance for the win, striking out 10, walking four and giving up five hits.

Highland Scots

Highland held off a Pleasant comeback bid to earn a home MOAC win by a 10-8 margin on Wednesday. The Scots led 10-0 after four, but gave up eight in the fifth to make the game close.

Gavin Wiggand tallied a home run and single to lead the Scot offense. Kort Sears added a double. Zach Church pitched the first four innings to earn the win, allowing no hits, striking out nine and walking three before four relievers combined to strike out six, walk seven and give up four hits.

