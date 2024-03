Staff Report

The Northmor softball team couldn’t keep up with host Centerburg on Wednesday in falling by a 9-2 margin.

The Golden Knights were held to three hits in the loss, with Kallie Wright picking up two of them, including a double. On the mound, Kate Kissling was the pitcher of record. She and Shelby Cooper combined to strike out five, walk three and give up 10 hits.

