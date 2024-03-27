Staff Report

Northmor opened its softball season with a 10-6 win over host Galion on Monday in a game that saw them collect 13 hits.

Mahaila Strobel smacked a home run and added a pair of singles, while Raelynn Fulk finished with a triple and single and Maddie See added a triple. Shelby Cooper had a double and single, Brooklyn Kissling collected a double and Kate Kissling picked up three singles.

Kate Kissling also finished with the win. She and cooper combined to strike out eight, walk four and give up six hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead softball team was defeated by Northridge by an 18-0 margin on Monday.

The team was held to three singles in the road game, while pitchers Anavey Jodrey and Savannah Wilt combined to strike out four and walk 11, while giving up 15 hits.

The Indians would rebound Tuesday to top visiting Delaware Christian by a 13-3 count.

Wilt picked up a pair of doubles in the game, while Lillian Ward had a double and single and both Lindsey Ayers and Greer Simpson also had two-base hits. Both Trinity Schrote and Hayleigh Brown added two singles.

Brown also handled pitching duties. She struck out five and walked three, while giving up six hits.

Highland Scots

The Highland softball was beaten at home 15-1 by London in their Monday season opener.

The team finished with four hits — two singles each from Maddy Stuckman and Lydia Shaffer. Shaffer, Kate Clements and Kelsey Munday combined to strike out four and walk six, while giving up nine hits. The team was hurt by eight errors leading to nine unearned runs.

On Tuesday, the Scots were edged 7-6 by visiting Pleasant after the Spartans scored four runs in the sixth to battle back from a 6-3 deficit. Clements had a triple and double in the game, while Kaymi Lewis added a triple. Shaffer went the distance, striking out four, walking seven and giving up six hits.

