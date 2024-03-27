Staff Report

The Highland baseball team controlled the action Monday in defeating host Pleasant by a 17-2 margin.

The Scots scored seven runs in the first inning and never let up in tallying 17 hits. Kort Sears only gave up one hit over four innings to earn the win, striking out four in the process. Drew Altizer added six strikeouts in two innings of work.

At the plate, both Hayden Kline and Gavin Wiggand finished with a double and two singles. Evan Johnson, Jayden Collins and Zach Church also had doubles, with both Collins and Church picking up two hits.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead suffered a 17-7 loss at Danville in their season opener Monday, as the Blue Devils blew open a close game with an eight-run sixth inning.

Mason Barnum cracked a home run for the Indians, while Cameron Vickers and Wyatt Young both added a double and single. Kyle St. Clair also added a double. Vickers suffered the loss in the game. He, Gage Baker and Nik Coder combined to strike out five and walk six, while giving up 15 hits.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington baseball season began on Monday with a 13-5 loss at Clear Fork.

The Pirates only trailed 6-5 after two innings, but their opponents would pull away over the remaining innings. Four different players had singles for Cardington. On the mound, A.J. Hall, Wyatt Wade, Merek McClure and James Fiant combined to strike out seven, walk eight and give up 12 hits.

