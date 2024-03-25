When the Mount Gilead Athletic Hall of Fame held its 2024 ceremony during the basketball season, two individuals and one team were inducted.

The 1977-78 girls’ basketball team was inducted. It earned the first ever women’s team sport championship in school history, as the squad tied for the Mid-Ohio Conference championship with a 13-1 record in league play (14-2 overall). The team was coached by Jill Montrose, who was assisted by Martha Edwards.

Members of the team were Dawn (Miller) Clements, Alice (Willeke) Chapman, Coleen Barker, Kim Kipp, Sherry (Dix) Jenkins, Sandy Warner, Kathy (Chapman) Leffler and Patty (Ward) Sayers.

Individually, both Xavier Harris and Kolby Snyder were inducted.

Harris, a 2015 graduate, was a four-year letterman in basketball, where he earned many accolades, including becoming the only first-team All-Ohio boys’ basketball player in school history. He also is the all-time win leader in school history, winning 62 games while on the team. He finished with 1106 points and is fourth on the school’s all-time scoring list.

He also was a four-year letterman in baseball, where he earned Player of the Year awards both in the Central District and State.

Snyder, who graduated in 2012, also was a four-year letterman in basketball and finished fifth all time in scoring with 1087 points. He helped lead Mount Gilead to its first MOAC boys’ basketball championship, erasing a title drought in that sport going back to 1983. He also earned many accolades including both special mention and honorable mention All-Ohio.

He also was a four-year letterman in golf and lettered once in track at Mount Gilead.

