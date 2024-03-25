Both the Central District and District 11 recently released their all-district basketball teams.

Northmor’s Grant Bentley was named the Player of the Year in the Central District for Division IV after averaging 19.2 points per game as a senior. Teammate Jax Wenger was named to the second team as a junior who finished with 15 points per game.

In Division III, Cardington junior A.J. Brehm, who tallied 14.1 points a game, was picked to the third team. Teammate Warren Garrison was named honorable mention.

In girls’ basketball, Faith White was named to the second team Central District in Division IV after a junior year that saw her finish with 9.3 points per game. Teammate Aubrey Thomas was picked as honorable mention.

Two other Morrow County girls also were named honorable mention — Highland’s Bryleigh Young in Division II and Cardington’s Abigail Hardwick in Division III.

Northmor’s Bentley was also named Player of the Year for Division IV in District 11. Both he and Wenger were named to the first team, while Hunter Fulk was picked to the second team and Drew Hammond was named honorable mention.

In Division III, Cardington placed Brehm on the first team, while Garrison was named to the second team and Kalin Briggs received honorable mention. For Mount Gilead, Rowan Fitzpatrick was named to the second team and Gage Baker was an honorable mention pick.

Toby Rogers was named to the second team in Division II for Highland. Aron West was an honorable mention selection.

For girls in Division IV, MG’s White was picked to the first team, while Thomas was named second team and Greer Simpson received honorable mention.

Hardwick was a first-team selection in Division III for Cardington and Madison Caulkins received honorable mention recognition. For Northmor, Shelby Cooper was selected to the second team and Madison Simpson was picked honorable mention.

In Division II, Highland’s Young was a second-team pick and Aubree Bellamy was named honorable mention.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS