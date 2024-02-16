Staff Report

Northmor jumped out to a fast start against visiting Loudonville on Thursday night and rolled to a 71-44 win in the non-conference boys’ basketball game.

The Golden Knights took a 20-9 lead in the first quarter and extended it to a 39-16 margin by halftime. They would go on to outscore their opponents 32-28 over the final 16 minutes to close out their win.

Nine different players cracked the scoring column for Northmor. They were led by Grant Bentley’s 24 points, including three three-pointers. Bryson Keirns finished with 11 and Hunter Fulk added 10.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington controlled the action against visiting Delaware Christian and picked up a 68-43 Thursday non-league win over their opponents.

The Pirates raced out to a 25-13 lead after eight minutes of play and held a 41-24 advantage at the half. The score was 54-38 through three quarters and Cardington took a 14-5 advantage in the fourth to close out the game.

Warren Garrison hit six three-pointers in leading the Pirates with 22 points. A.J. Brehm finished with 13, while both Journey Williamson and Brayden Lackey added 10.

