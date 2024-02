Staff Report

The Mount Gilead boys’ basketball team earned a 38-33 win over visiting Elgin Wednesday night.

The Indians only had a 6-5 advantage after the first quarter, but boosted that to a 15-7 margin at the half. The score would be 23-18 following three periods and MG would hold on to pick up the non-conference win.

Cameron Vickers scored 15 points to pace the Indian effort.

