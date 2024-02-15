The Cardington basketball program will be hosting its 15th annual Cardington Youth Basketball Tournament from March 8-10 at Cardington High School and Elementary.

The tournament will be for boys and girls in grades 4-6 for any school teams and the registration fee is $200 per team. All payments must be received by Friday, March 1. Checks can be made to Cardington Youth Basketball Association. If writing a check, please make arrangements Angie Reynolds ([email protected]). There also is a Venmo account available (@CardingtonYouthBasketball-Asso). No payments will be accepted at the tournament.

The tournament is for school teams only — no AAU teams. All players on a team must be from the same school district. There will be team trophies for first and second place. There will be one official for each game, plus one experienced volunteer. Only the first 44 paid entries will be accepted. Game schedules will not be available until March 5.

Anyone with questions may email ([email protected]) or call/text (419-560-2014) Jackie Lancaster.

