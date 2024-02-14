The Cardington-Lincoln Middle and High School arts departments will be hosting the second annual Arts Extravaganza in the high school’s Superintendent Patrick J. Drouhard Auditorium on Friday, Feb. 23, with doors opening at 7 p.m. The program starts at 7:30 p.m.

The night’s entertainment will include performances by the junior high school’s drama club and the high school’s improv team. The drama club will perform two short plays after curtains open at 7:30 p.m., while the improv team will close down the evening with a variety of improvisational games and skits.

In the cafeteria area, several of the school district’s students — under the direction of Tracy Williamson, Jen Poppen, and Josh Groves — will have displays up for sale (through donations), and the high school’s visual art students will have ceramic pieces available for purchase. There will be a silent auction being conducted throughout the night on specific projects, too.

Admission is by donation, and refreshments will be offered by the high school’s drama club throughout the evening.

