The Northmor boys’ basketball team used a strong fourth quarter to push past host Wynford in a Tuesday night boys’ basketball contest by a 61-56 margin.

In a back-and-forth game, both teams scored 11 points in the opening period and Northmor was able to edge in front by a 27-26 score going into the half. The Royals battled back to move in front 44-40 by the end of the third period, but Northmor held a 21-12 edge over the final eight minutes to claim victory.

Jax Wenger hit four three-pointers in scoring 26 points. Grant Bentley contributed 15 and both Hunter Fulk and Bryson Keirns finished with nine each.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington boys fell on the road in a non-league contest against the KIPP Columbus Jaguars on Monday by a 45-35 score.

The Pirates held the lead at 18-14 after a low-scoring first half, but were outscored 31-17 over the final 16 minutes of the contest.

