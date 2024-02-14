Staff Report

The Mount Gilead girls were able to pick up a home win on Tuesday against Tree of Life Christian by a 47-42 score.

The Lady Indians jumped out to a 12-7 lead after the first quarter, which they extended to a 26-17 margin by the half. The score was 39-32 after three periods of play before Mount Gilead was able to hold on for the win.

Faith White’s 14 points paced the Indians in the win. Aubrey Thomas scored 10 and Greer Simpson finished with eight.

