Staff Report

Northmor clinched at least a share of the KMAC boys’ basketball title on Saturday when the Golden Knights cruised to an 80-51 win over visiting Danville.

The score was 27-11 after the first quarter and 47-19 at the break. Danville would battle back to within a 57-41 margin by the end of the third quarter, but Northmor held a 23-10 edge in the fourth to clinch the win.

Both Hunter Fulk and Grant Bentley connected on three three-pointers, with Fulk leading the team with 28 points and Bentley scoring 21. Jax Wenger tallied 11.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington boys finished their week with a 79-42 win over visiting East Knox on Saturday.

In the contest, Warren Garrison tied the school record with eight three-pointers. He finished with 32 points. A.J. Brehm added 16, while Merek McClure finished with 11.

The Pirates got out to a fast start in the game, taking a 26-8 lead after one period of play. The score was 39-17 at the half and 55-32 going into the fourth quarter.

Mount Gilead Indians

On Saturday, Mount Gilead fell to host Fredericktown by a 69-53 score.

A slow start hurt MG, as they trailed 12-5 after the first quarter and 35-16 at the half. It was 55-34 after three quarters of play. While the Indians took a 19-14 advantage over the final eight minutes, they were unable to catch up to their opponents.

Jake Wilt scored 15 to lead Mount Gilead in the game.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS