Highland was edged at home by Galion in an MOAC boys’ basketball game on Thursday by a 67-61 margin.

The Tigers led 15-13 after the first quarter and 30-27 at the half, but Highland took an 18-16 edge in the third period to close within a 46-45 margin. Unfortunately for the Scots, they would be outscored 21-16 in the fourth period to suffer the loss.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount GIlead boys were upended by visiting Ridgemont in a non-league boys’ basketball game on Wednesday. The final score was 71-46.

MG only trailed 8-5 after the first quarter, but was outscored 21-10 in the second period to find themselves in a 29-15 hole at the break. Ridgemont would take advantages of 21-12 and 21-19 in the third and fourth quarters, respectively, to finish off the game.

The Indians were led in scoring by Hayden Somerlot, who connected on three three-pointers in tallying 13 points. Mitchell Sayers added 10.

