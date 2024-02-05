Staff Report

On Friday, the Clear Fork defense shut down Highland in picking up a 63-19 victory.

The visiting Scots only trailed 12-6 after the first quarter, but would be outscored 23-0 in the second period to fall in a 35-6 hole. While they would play much more evenly with their opponents in the second half, only getting outscored 18-13 over that duration, they would not be able to get back into the game.

Addie Mullins finished with six points to lead Highland.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead suffered a 57-40 loss in a non-league game against visiting Bucyrus on Saturday.

Bucyrus jumped out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter and maintained an advantage throughout the contest. The score was 29-18 at the half and 40-27 through three periods of play.

Aubrey Thomas scored 18 to lead the Indians. Greer Simpson contributed 10 points and Danielle Pohlkotte tallied eight.

