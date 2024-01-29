Staff Report

The Cardington girls were topped on Friday when they hosted Centerburg. The final score was 41-32 in favor of the Trojans.

Centerburg raced out to an early lead, holding a 16-6 advantage after the first quarter and were up 26-16 at the break. Cardington would get within a 32-25 margin by the end of the third quarter, but would not be able to complete the comeback.

Kinstin Henthorn picked up eight points to lead the Pirates.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead was edged at East Knox on Friday in girls’ basketball by a 39-35 score.

The Indians led 9-7 after eight minutes of play, but were outscored 26-16 over the middle two periods to fall behind by eight. While they took the fourth period by a 10-6 count, they would not be able to catch up to their opponents.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor was edged at home by Fredericktown on Friday, with the Freddies winning by a 54-53 score in double overtime.

The Golden Knights jumped out to a 17-9 lead after the first quarter and increased that lead to 26-16 by the half. Fredericktown would battle back in the second half, though, taking a 15-10 advantage in the third quarter and outscoring Northmor 10-5 in the fourth to tie things up at 41. Both teams scored six in the first extra period, but Fredericktown took a 7-6 edge in the second overtime to finish on top.

Highland Scots

Highland was topped by visiting River Valley 40-28 on Saturday.

In the afternoon game, the Scots trailed 7-3 after the first quarter, but bounced back to get within a 12-10 margin by halftime. However, they would be outscored 23-7 in the third quarter and, despite holding an 11-5 edge in the fourth period, would not be able to come back.

Kate Clements connected on three three-pointers and tallied 10 points to lead Highland in the game.

