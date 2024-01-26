Staff Report

Highland’s bowling teams were topped by Galion on Thursday in an MOAC contest.

The girls’ team was beaten 1459-1358 while competing with four girls against a five-girl team. Shelby Michels had the overall top series of 341, bowling games of 186 and 155. Elyssa Reigles had Highland’s top game of 152.

In the boys’ match, Galion won 1746-1426. Jacob Anthony had Highland’s best game, bowling a 165.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS