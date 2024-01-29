The Mount Gilead boys’ basketball team split a pair of home KMAC contests over the weekend.

On Friday, the Indians were topped by East Knox by a 55-49 score. East Knox raced out to a 16-9 lead in the first quarter, but MG closed to within a 29-26 margin by halftime. Unfortunately for them, the score would be 40-34 by the end of the third quarter and the Bulldogs would keep a six-point lead at the end of the game.

Hayden Somerlot scored 16 points, hitting three three-pointers, to lead the Indians. Gage Baker finished with 12, while Jake Wilt added nine.

Mount Gilead rebounded the next night to edge Centerburg by a 48-45 count in overtime.

They would lead 12-8 after the first quarter and 17-11 at the half, but their opponents would battle back to get within a 29-28 score going into the fourth quarter and would then tie things up at 40 by the end of regulation. The Indians would take an 8-5 advantage over the extra session, though, to pick up the win.

Baker scored 19 to lead Mount Gilead, Somerlot added nine, while both Wilt and Cameron Vickers finished with eight.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor earned a 61-44 win at East Knox on Saturday to stay in the KMAC lead.

The Golden Knights took a 14-9 lead in the first quarter and extended it to a 34-16 score by the half and a 47-25 margin through three periods in earning the league win.

Grant Bentley led Northmor with 21 points. Jax Wenger added 18 and Drew Hammond tallied 12.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington got back on the winning track Saturday when they hosted Danville in a KMAC contest.

The Pirates would win the game by a 70–51 score to improve to 10-5 overall and 6-2 in KMAC play.

Highland Scots

Highland lost a pair of weekend games in boys’ basketball.

On Friday, the team was defeated by high-scoring Shelby by a 96-53 score. The Whippets led 32-8 after the first quarter and would outscore the Scots 25-21 in the second quarter and 23-8 in the third before both teams finished the game with 16-point fourth quarters.

Toby Rogers connected for 24 points to lead the Scots, while Dane Nauman finished with eight.

The team then traveled to Mansfield Christian on Saturday and was topped by a 70-58 margin.

Highland was within a 20-17 margin of their opponents after eight minutes of action, but were outscored 18-5 in the second period to fall behind 38-22. While the Scots held a 36-32 advantage in the second half, they would not be able to erase that deficit.

Kadyn Reichenbach led the team with 16 points, while Rogers finished with 12.