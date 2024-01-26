Staff Report

Highland got back in the win column on Thursday when the Lady Scots visited Galion and picked up a 49-24 victory to improve to 5-5 in MOAC play.

The Scots led throughout in the game, outscoring their hosts in each of the four quarters. The score was 12-4 after the first period and 25-13 at the half. Highland would go on to hold a 12-4 advantage in the third quarter and a 12-7 edge in the fourth to close out their win.

Three Lady Scots finished in double figures. Bryleigh Young led the team with 13 points, while MaKaylee Merckling added 12 and Aubree Bellamy finished with 10.

