The Cardington boys couldn’t hold onto a first quarter lead at Wynford in a non-conference Wednesday night basketball game, as they fell by a 69-61 score.

The Pirates held a 21-14 lead after eight minutes of action and were still in front 34-29 going into the break. However, they would be outscored 18-7 in the third to find themselves trailing by six. The Royals would then add two points to their advantage in the fourth to finish on top.

