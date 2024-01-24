The 2024 Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center (MOESC) spelling bee season is off to an impressive start. The Crawford/Morrow County Virtual Spelling Bee took place on Thursday, Jan. 18, where 35 students from eight districts competed to be crowned champion of the bee.

The competition spanned 10 rounds before Kaylynn Barlow, an eighth-grade student from Cardington-Lincoln Middle School, became champion by correctly spelling “sabbatical.” Annabelle Harris, a seventh-grade student from Colonel Crawford Local Schools, was the runner-up.

The MOESC spelling bee season includes the Crawford/Morrow County Virtual Spelling Bee, The Richland County Virtual Spelling Bee, and the Tri-County Spelling Bee. Top performers from the Crawford/Morrow County Spelling Bee and Richland County Spelling Bee will advance to the Tri-County Spelling Bee on Thursday, Feb. 15, at 6:30 p.m. Spectators are invited to attend.

The Richland County Virtual Bee will be held on Jan. 25 at 10 a.m.

Leah Barger, the spelling bee coordinator for MOESC, said she appreciates all of the spelling bee’s participating districts and their continued support of Mid-Ohio’s student events.

“It is our hope that these spelling bee competitions are exciting for the student participants and also allow students to showcase and improve their vocabulary and spelling skills while also boosting their confidence, communication, and public-speaking skills,” Barger said. “All of the participants did a wonderful job, and we are looking forward to hosting the top spellers at the Tri-County Spelling Bee in February.”

Submitted by the Mid-Ohio Educational Service Center.