COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio’s natural wonders shine in the wintertime, however, as the temperatures drop, it is important to remember during those chilly adventures that “No Ice is Safe Ice.” While frozen lakes, ponds, and rivers may be alluring to outdoor explorers, ice is never 100% safe and the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) urges outdoor enthusiasts to stay alert.

“Winter recreation can be a thrilling experience, but it’s crucial for everyone to recognize that no ice can be considered completely safe,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “It’s essential to take precautions and be aware of the inherent risks that come with frozen bodies of water.”

To promote a safe and enjoyable winter recreation experience, ODNR offers the following guidelines:

• Be Mindful of Changing Conditions: Ice conditions can change rapidly, especially during fluctuating temperatures. Warmer weather, flowing water beneath the ice, and other factors can weaken the ice, making it unsafe.

• Wear Proper Safety Gear: Dress warmly in layers. For those venturing outdoors, wear a life jacket, and carry ice picks, rope, and a throwable flotation device. These items can be crucial in case of an emergency.

• Stay Informed: Check local weather forecasts and ice conditions before heading out. Stay informed about any advisories or warnings issued by local authorities.

• Avoid Alcohol Consumption: Alcohol can impair judgment and increase the risk of accidents. It’s best to save celebratory drinks for after safely returning from winter activities.

ODNR encourages individuals to take responsibility for their safety and the safety of those around them when participating in winter recreation. By following these guidelines, Ohioans can enjoy the winter season while minimizing the risks associated with icy environments.

For additional information and safety tips, please visit the ODNR website.

Submitted by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.