The Mount Gilead Exempted Village Schools Board of Education held its organizational meeting Jan. 2.

Officers elected for the 2024 calendar year were Mike Sayers, president, and Brandie Salisbury, vice president.

The newest board member, Amanda Staley, was sworn in for her first term, and Salisbury was sworn in for her second term.

Appointments for the Ohio School Boards Association committees were made by Sayers along with official committee appointments and authorizations.

A board service fund was established as provided by Ohio Revised Code for payment of board members for expenses incurred in the performance of their duties. The tax budget was approved as presented.