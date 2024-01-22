The Northmor wrestling team earned the team crown in Saturday’s 21-team Robin Drumm Classic hosted by Heath.

The Golden Knights won five weight classes in scoring 257 points — 32.5 more than second-place Maysville.

Carter Thomas was the first winner for Northmor, as he claimed the 106-pound class by pinning Anthony Unger of Utica at the 2:34 mark. Brady Carr took first place at 113 with a pin of Maysville’s Walker Archer in 3:44. Cowin Becker claimed the meet’s Outstanding Wrestler award after winning the 132-pound class with a 9-0 major decision over Christian Browning of Circleville.

Carson Campbell added a first-place finish at 157 pounds. He pinned Trevin Zimmer of Waterford in 2:48 to win his championship. Also, Ashton Clark took first at 190, earning a 9-7 decision over Kolton Snyder of Meadowbrook in his last match.

Ethan Amens took second place at 120, dropping a narrow 7-6 decision to Carter Abella of Maysville in the championship match. Arius Swaim finished fourth at 144 points and Collin Beck took sixth at 126 pounds.

Also, James Richler finished with three wins at 175 pounds, as did Rodney Acord at 215. Nye Escue added two wins at 165 pounds and Ryan Parsons (138) had one win.

