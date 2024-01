Staff Report

The Cardington girls would suffer a 52-44 road loss against Centerburg on Saturday.

The Lady Pirates trailed 13-10 after eight minutes of play, but the Trojans opened up a 28-17 advantage going into the half. Cardington closed to within a 36-31 margin by the end of the third quarter, but would not be able to complete the comeback.

Both Jill Bertke and Abigail Hardwick tallied 15 points in the contest for Cardington.