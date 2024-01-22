Staff Report

The Northmor boys’ basketball team battled back in the second half on Saturday to finish on top of host Centerburg by a 63-52 score.

The Trojans led 16-8 after the first quarter and 33-26 at the half, but the Golden Knights took a 14-8 advantage in the third to close within a 41-40 score. Northmor then caught and pulled away from Centerburg in a fourth quarter that saw them hold a 23-11 advantage on the scoreboard.

Grant Bentley finished with 21 points to lead the Golden Knights. Drew Hammond added 15 points and Hunter Fulk scored 10.

Highland Scots

Highland was topped 63-48 at Marion Harding Saturday night in a back-and-forth game.

The Scots trailed their hosts 24-8 after the first quarter, but got back to within a 32-31 margin going into the half. The score was only 46-44 in favor of Harding going into the fourth period, but they were able to pull away to win by double digits.

Owen Winkelfoos led Highland with 14 points, while Aron West finished with nine.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead couldn’t maintain a halftime lead on Saturday when they lost a road game against Danville by a 58-47 margin.

The Indians led 15-11 after the first quarter and 26-20 at the half against the Blue Devils, but were outscored 20-15 in the third period and 18-6 in the fourth in the KMAC contest.

Hayden Somerlot hit five three-pointers in finished with a team-high 16 points. Rowan Fitzpatrick scored 11, while both Gage Baker and Cameron Vickers added eight.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington boys’ basketball fell in a KMAC contest on Saturday. Competing on the road, the Pirates were topped by Fredericktown by a 57-46 score.

