Staff Report

Cardington went on the road Tuesday night and came away with a 52-46 win over Danville. The win puts them in first place in the KMAC with a 6-1 record and 9-5 overall.

The Pirates jumped out to a 16-8 lead after the first quarter and held a 27-21 advantage at the half. Danville would close to within a 42-38 margin by the end of the third, but Cardington took a 10-8 advantage in the fourth to preserve their win.

Abigail Hardwick’s 14 points paced the Pirates. Both Madison Caulkins and Jill Bertke finished with 10 points.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead opened their week in girls’ basketball with a pair of wins.

On Monday, the team traveled to Patriot Prep and claimed a 48-23 win over their opponents in a non-league contest.

They would then pick up a league win on the road Tuesday, when they traveled to Centerburg and picked up a 34-27 decision to improve to 5-4 in KMAC play and 9-7 overall.

Northmor Golden Knights

Northmor picked up their second straight KMAC victory, improving to 6-10 overall and 2-7 in league play, after beating East Knox 40-29 on Tuesday.

The Golden Knights led 7-5 after the first quarter and extended that advantage to 17-14 at the half and 30-19 by the end of the third quarter. Both teams would tally 10 points in the fourth quarter to keep Northmor in the lead.

Madison Simpson scored 11 points to lead Northmor. Both Maizy Brinkman and Alexis See added eight.

