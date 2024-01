Staff Report

The Highland bowling teams competed at Harding on Monday, with both teams falling to the Presidents.

The Lady Scots were topped by a 1653-1391 margin. Shelby Michels had Highland’s top game of 182 and also rolled a 156. Also, Ryleigh Dewart added a 156 game.

In the boys’ match, the Scots lost to Harding by a 1982-1568 count.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS