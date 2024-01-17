Not only did timely three-point shooting and stifling defense allow Highland to build a big lead over Marion Harding at home in a MOAC girls’ basketball game Tuesday night, they also saved the Scots after their guests erased a 14-point deficit in the second half.

After Harding scored 14 straight points to tie Highland at 29 with 5:20 to go in regulation, Highland got an immediate three-pointer from MaKaylee Merckling to regain the advantage. They would then shut down the Presidents for over three minutes in winning 39-35 to improve to 4-5 in MOAC play and 5-8 overall.

“We’re so young, so every varsity experience is new,” said Highland coach Matt Bradley. “This is probably around the first time that we’ve had a big lead in the second half and the opponent has gone on a run to come back, so I’m really proud of our resilience. MaKaylee Merckling hits a huge three to put us back up three. Defensively, we were really good all night. Once they got it to 29-29, I thought we did a really good job of getting stops.”

Throughout the first half, getting stops was something Highland was able to do with regularity. They held the Presidents to one basket and four free throws in the first quarter. That, along with two Reagan Maibach three-pointers, and one by Aubree Bellamy, allowed the home team to hold a 12-6 lead after eight minutes.

Bryleigh Young then scored eight points, including a pair of three-pointers, in the second quarter as the Scots extended their lead to a 22-11 margin going into the half. Bradley felt his team’s balance was on display against Marion Harding.

“We don’t have one dominant scorer,” he said. “Reagan Maibach hits two threes in the first half, Bryleigh continues to shoot it well for us, MaKaylee hits one. I thought Addie Mullins at the free throw line was really big for us. Amarie Morgan is our lone senior. She wasn’t in at the end, but so much credit to her; she was cheering and communicating, everything that we want from a senior leader. And then Aubree Bellamy and Alexis Brown probably didn’t score as much as they would like, but came in and gave us great minutes. The seven that played all contributed very well.”

A three by Merckling, as well as buckets from Young and Mullins, staked Highland to a 29-15 lead with 2:41 remaining in the third, but Harding finished the quarter on a run. Both Aniya Mitchell and Janaiye Braddy hit three-pointers for the Presidents to help them close the gap to a 29-23 score.

Four more points by Mitchell, as well as a pair of Sophia Pedraza free throws, made it a tie game, but Merckling’s three-pointer gave Highland the lead again and their defense ensured they would not lose it. By the time Harding had scored again, the Scots had opened up a seven-point advantage.

While Harding would get to within a 37-35 margin with 19 seconds remaining, Highland would get a couple late free throws to preserve the win.

Young led Highland with 10 points, while Merckling added eight. Bradley was glad to get a second win over Harding this season and looks to continue moving up in the MOAC standings.

“Getting a league win, that gets us to five wins overall and four wins in the league,” he said. “We want to keep inching up those league standings. The MOAC is really good in girls’ basketball, so any time you can get a league win, it’s really good. I’m really proud.”

