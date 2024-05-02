Staff Report

Northmor bounced back on Wednesday with a 7-4 win over Centerburg on the road.

Cole Cuffman had a triple and single, while Grant Bentley and Jack Boudre both added a double and single in the win. Bentley also was the winning pitcher. He pitched a complete game, striking out six, while scattering five hits and two walks.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead gave up two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning at Loudonville in suffering a 3-2 loss.

Offensively, the team only could muster one single. Gage Baker went the distance on the mound. He struck out eight, while giving up six hits and two walks.

