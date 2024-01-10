Church to serve breakfast

The First Presbyterian Church, 55 N. Cherry St. in Mount Gilead, will host its 4th Saturday Breakfast from 7 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 27.

Proceeds will be donated to the Central Ohio Association of Christian Broadcasters.

Manage Your Money program upcoming

Ohio State University Extension’s Manage Your Money program uses activities, goals, and worksheets to help participants plan for their financial future. OSU Extension Morrow County is offering the 4-week series Manage Your Money virtually on Feb. 1, 8, 15, and 22.

The Manage Your Money series teaches participants to identify their money goals, to track spending and debt, to manage habits to achieve goals, to understand debt and credit, to develop a personal plan for spending, know financial net worth, and to learn to organize financial records.

Register for the free program at https://go.osu.edu/mym-programregistration.

Please direct any questions to Courtney Warman at [email protected] or 614-247-9151.

Smoke alarm event

The local chapter of the American Red Cross has been asked to do a free smoke alarm event by the Sipe family in Mount Gilead, supported by the Mount Gilead Fire Department.

The Red Cross will be installing free 10-year alarms by appointment. If your alarm is close to 10 years old or you have no clue how old it is, please call 1-844-207-4509 to schedule an appointment.

The chemical that detects smoke dies at about 10 years. Even if it is hard wired or has a new battery, it may not work. The process takes less than 20 minutes, and the new alarm has a 10-year battery that doesn’t need and cannot be changed.

In 10 years, the Red Cross will notify you that it is time to do it again, for free.

Board to hold reorganization meeting

The Tomorrow Center Board of Directors will hold its annual reorganization meeting/regular meeting at 4:30 p.m. on Jan. 22, 2024. The meeting will be held in the conference room of the Miller building.

The school is located at 3700 County Road 168 in Cardington, Ohio.

Free holiday light collections

Morrow County Recycling is offering a free string holiday light and extension cord recycling service for the residents of Morrow County through Jan. 15, 2024. Several sites have been secured across the county for the ease of recycling. They are Cardington Public Library, Mount Gilead Public Library, Perry Cook Memorial Public Library, Selover Public Library, Park Avenue Elementary School, and Mid-Ohio Sanitation and Recycling. A few other locations include the Marengo and Highland Recycling Bin locations and Candlewood Lake.

Recycling lights keeps the lights out of landfills and away from recycling equipment that often get damaged when the cords wrap around machinery. Recycling holiday lights contributes to sustainability.

Old lights are shredded. The pieces are broken down and sorted into raw materials like plastic, glass, and copper. These materials are reused to make new products.

Holiday light collections are funded by DKMM Solid Waste District and local supporters. For further information, please contact Kristin Ruth, director of Morrow County Recycling, at 419-946-6400.

Morrow SWCD Board meetings

Morrow Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Supervisors will hold our regular meetings on the first Wednesday of each month at the Ag Credit Conference Room located at 5362 US. Rt. 42, Suite 201, Mt. Gilead. Meetings begin at 8 p.m. and are open to the public. If you have any questions, please call the SWCD office at 419-946-7923.

TOPS meets every Monday

Take Off Pounds Sensibly (TOPS), a weight support group, holds meetings every Monday of the month at 5:30 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 75 E. High St., Mt. Gilead. Call Sarah at 419-751-7047 for more information.

