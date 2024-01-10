During halftime of the junior varsity basketball contest against the Northmor Knights on Jan. 5, Cardington-Lincoln High School conducted its annual Winter Sports Night ceremony under the direction of Spirit Club Advisor Kirsten Ebert. The freshman, sophomore, and junior attendants were Gabby Ratliff, escorted by James Fiant; Isabelle Hess, escorted by Christopher Kinsey; and Manuela Figueira, escorted by Brayden Lackey.

Merek McClure was crowned Winter Sports Night king, while Abby Ufferman was bestowed with the honor of Winter Sports Night queen. The runners-up for king were Zakary Christine and Lane Hughes. Lydia Hess and Kyra Morris-Montgomery were the runners-up for queen.

Ufferman is the daughter of Mike and Ashlie Ufferman. She participates in volleyball, softball and yearbook. She has been awarded the Pirate Award and Honorable Mention All-KMAC for softball.

McClure is the son of Terry and Diana McClure. He is active in football, basketball and baseball. He was awarded Honorable Mention All-KMAC for his effort on the gridiron. McClure is also a member of FFA, Big Brothers Big Sisters program and Spanish Club.

