Highland’s four-girl bowling team nearly was able to top Galion’s five-girl squad on Friday, falling by a 1367-1327 score.

Elyssa Reigles had both the high game (199) and high series (379) for the match.

The boys’ team was defeated 1697-1455. Jacob Anthony had the Scots’ high game of 167.

