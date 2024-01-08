The Mount Swim Team competed on Dec. 20 against Marion Pleasant, The Wellington School, Buckeye Valley, Galion and Beechcroft. The Indians came in 2nd overall. Nearly every swimmer added points due to deep championship scoring.

One of the highlights of the meet was watching the boys 200 medley relay of Hayden McClelland, Luke Fraizer, Jaxon Tinch and Niles Bush finish first ahead of Buckeye Valley.

Other first place finishes: The boys 400 free relay (Wyatt Mowry, Josh Davis, Carson Mowery and Nolan Hershner); Jaxon Tinch, in the 100 free and 100 back; Camryn Travis, in the 100 breast.

Second place: Hayden McClelland, in the 50 free; Abby Griffith, in the 500 free and the 100 back; Luke Fraizer, 2nd in the 100 breast; the boys 200 free relay(Luke Fraizer, Niles Bush, Hayden McClelland and Jaxon Tinch).

Third place: The girls’ medley of Kamry Grandstaff, Camryn Travis, Abby Griffith and Jillian Jones.

Several swimmers earned season best times, including Wyatt Mowry in the 200 free and 100 free and Gabby Mowry in the 100 back. Jaxon Tinch and Jillian Jones also competed in the 100 free for the first time.

The team started out 2024 by traveling to Bucyrus to swim against Upper Sandusky and Wynford. Both boys and girls were 2nd.

First place finishes: The girls 200 free relay (Jillian Jones, Cassidy Irwin, Kendall Neal and Abby Griffith) and the boys 200 free relay (Josh Davis, Niles Bush, Jaxon Tinch and Hayden McClelland). Luke Fraizer was 1st in the 100 breaststroke.

Second place: The girls 200 medley relay(Cassidy Irwin, Camryn Travis, Abby Griffith and Kendall Neal); the boys 200 medley relay (Hayden McClelland, Luke Fraizer, Jaxon Tinch and Niles Bush) and 400 free relay (Josh Davis, Niles Bush, Wyatt Mowry and Hayden McClelland); Abby Griffith in the 100 fly and 100 back; Jaxon Tinch in the 200 IM; Hayden McClelland, 50 free; Kendall Neal, 100 breast; and Owen Hershner, 100 breast.

Third place: Kendall Neal, 50 free; Niles Bush, 50 free; Jaxon Tinch, 100 back; Camryn Travis, 100 breast.

Also scoring were Wyatt Mowry and Owen Hershner in the 200 free; Cassidy Irwin in the 50 free and 100 back; Jillian Jones, Josh Davis and Nolan Hershner in the 100 free; and Carson Mowery in the 100 back.

Our best PR was Gabby Mowry dropping more than 3 seconds in her 100 back, along with Nolan Hershner dropping time in the 100 free. Abby Griffith competed in the 100 fly for the first time, as did Owen Hershner in the 200 free and Jaxon Tinch in the 200 IM.

The Indians will be back in Marion for a meet on Jan. 10 hosted by River Valley and on Jan. 13 for a home meet.

